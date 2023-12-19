Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Decreases By 7.1%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

