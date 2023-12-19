Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Drops By 5.8%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in Inogen by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Inogen by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 40.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Inogen will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

