Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Drops By 5.8%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on INGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen
Inogen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 40.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Inogen will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
