Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Declines By 6.0%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 478,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $9,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jamf by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 369,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 308,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.49. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

