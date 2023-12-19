Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Declines By 6.0%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Jamf by 1,343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 478,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $9,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jamf by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 369,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 932.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 308,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
