Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Drops By 5.6%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 884,900 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $168.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.07. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

