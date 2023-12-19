SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 2,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

Get SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.