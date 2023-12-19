Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 7,632 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $44,495.28.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 53 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,120.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $45,163.44.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 13,538 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $552,215.02.

On Thursday, September 28th, Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,876.84.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $501,313.14.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

