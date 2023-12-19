Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00.

SNOW opened at $198.96 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.70.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

