Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 331,356 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

