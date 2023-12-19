Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Up 1.2%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Sound Equity Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. SDEI was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

