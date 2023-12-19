Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 15,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 21,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter worth $352,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

