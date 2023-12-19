Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Financial Review

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97% Tigo Energy N/A -24.91% -6.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.52 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -1.02 Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Spruce Power and Tigo Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tigo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spruce Power and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Tigo Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tigo Energy has a consensus price target of $7.73, suggesting a potential upside of 286.67%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management. In addition, it offers communication solutions, such as gateways; Maximizer Management Unit that communicates between the optimizers and the inverter; Cloud Connect, an on-site interface for modules, inverters, and other accessories to serve firefighters and installers; and Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a digital platform to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. The company serves residential, commercial and utility, PPA and 3rd-Party finance, and schools and government markets. It sells its products through distributors. Tigo Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Tergotech, Inc. and changed its name to Tigo Energy, Inc. in August 2007. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California with an additional office in Tuscany, Italy. The company has operations in Japan, China, Israel, Australia, Brazil, and Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.