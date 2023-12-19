Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 21,566 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 11,350 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

