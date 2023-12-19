StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.85. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.