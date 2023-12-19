StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGLY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.59.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.