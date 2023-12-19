StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 361,697 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 56,011.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 187,079 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 352,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

