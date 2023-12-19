StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

ARKR stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

