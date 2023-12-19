StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

GHL opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $6,258,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $5,577,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

