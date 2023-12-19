StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
