StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

