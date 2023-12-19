StockNews.com Upgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to “Buy”

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $855.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

