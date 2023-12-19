Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Shares Down 0.4%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. 397 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF ( BATS:GLDB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.97% of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

