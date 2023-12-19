Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Shares Down 0.4%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. 397 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.38.
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.