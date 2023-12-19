SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $8.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. DA Davidson began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 15.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $580.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.67. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

