SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $8.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKLGet Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. DA Davidson began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 15.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $580.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.67. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

