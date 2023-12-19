Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 11,145 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.67. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

