Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

