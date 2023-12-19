Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGH opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

