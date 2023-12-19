The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) vs. Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Head-To-Head Survey

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) and Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Insurance Australia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 7 7 0 2.50 Insurance Australia Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $85.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Insurance Australia Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Insurance Australia Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.36 billion 1.08 $1.82 billion $7.29 11.04 Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A $2.68 7.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Insurance Australia Group. Insurance Australia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Insurance Australia Group pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insurance Australia Group pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Insurance Australia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 9.62% 19.05% 3.51% Insurance Australia Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Insurance Australia Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers managed mutual funds across various asset classes; and exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers, as well as investment management, distribution, and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance. The company sells its products through branches and agencies, call centers, online, brokers, agents, authorized representatives and partners, and financial institutions; and third parties under the NRMA Insurance, SGIO, SGIC, RACV, CGU, ROLLiN, WFI, Swann Insurance, NZI, State, AMI, Lumley, and Coles Insurance brands. The company was formerly known as NRMA Insurance Group Limited and changed its name to Insurance Australia Group Limited in 2002. Insurance Australia Group Limited was founded in 1920 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

