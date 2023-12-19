The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $40.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

