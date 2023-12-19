Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Thermon Group Trading Down 0.6 %
THR opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $33.50.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Thermon Group
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
