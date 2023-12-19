Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.6 %

THR opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Thermon Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 99.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $20,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 533,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 356,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 280,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

