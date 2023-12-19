Thomasville National Bank Has $44.65 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $154.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.