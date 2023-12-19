Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 4%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.65. 926,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,299,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

