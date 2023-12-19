TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.