Traders Buy Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 22,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 502% compared to the average volume of 3,662 call options.

NAT stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

