Traders Buy Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 22,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 502% compared to the average volume of 3,662 call options.
Nordic American Tankers Price Performance
NAT stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.83.
Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NAT
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.