Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 20,062 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 403% compared to the average daily volume of 3,986 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

