Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 20,062 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 403% compared to the average daily volume of 3,986 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
