TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
