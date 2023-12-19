TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold during the first quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

