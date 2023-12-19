Tsfg LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.