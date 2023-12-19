UiPath Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 27,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,643 call options.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 54.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,930 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 37.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

UiPath stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. UiPath has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -91.73 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

