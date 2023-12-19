United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $64.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

UAL opened at $42.33 on Friday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

