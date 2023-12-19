Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $16.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Utz Brands Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

