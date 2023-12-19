Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,608,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

