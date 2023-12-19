VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.82. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on VAT Group in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.
