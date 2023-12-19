Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 43,036 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,036,737.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182,745 shares in the company, valued at $52,582,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,903,968.20.

On Monday, December 11th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.