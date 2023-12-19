Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.08 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AYI opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.