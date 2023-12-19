Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.