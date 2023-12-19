VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $446.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -0.18.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 371,568 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

