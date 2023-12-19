W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

