Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $426.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.67. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $428.02.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

