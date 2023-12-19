WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.90. 1,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

