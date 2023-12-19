Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WABC opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.