Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WCP stock opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.31.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1295597 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

