WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
