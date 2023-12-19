WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

