Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $204.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wingstop Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $251.24 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

