Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $204.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.32.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $251.24 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
